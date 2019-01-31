The Washington Public Library Board presented its monthly report for December during its Monday, Jan. 28, meeting.
Last month’s statistics were compared to December 2017 numbers.
“We were a little down from last year on circulation,” said Director Claire Miller.
The circulation count from last month was 5,105, compared to 5,949 the previous year. The reciprocal lending agreement was up 3,200 from 2,882 in 2017.
The library added 45 patrons and processed 19 passports in December.
“Our door count was significantly lower, but it’s kind of hard to judge with the holidays,” Miller said. “And we had a couple of days we were closed because of snow.”
Last month’s count was 7,687 compared to 10,572 the previous year.
“I don’t think it’s anything to be concerned about,” Miller said. “We’re still busy.”
MALA Courier
The Washington Public Library is a Mid-America Library Alliance (MALA) member, which connects the library to other participating libraries throughout the country.
MALA offers an interlibrary loan courier delivery service for members to lend materials within the network region.
The MALA statistics for last month was recorded at 970. That number represents each and every borrowed, loaned or reciprocal return item that left the library.
“That’s a lot for our patrons to get,” Miller noted.
The library will go out to bid for a new courier service in April.
“The courier has been very unreliable,” Miller said. “They lost at least one shipment of stuff that we sent out.”
Miller said that shipment was never found so MALA is going to bill the courier for the lost items. However, the items didn’t all belong to the Washington Public Library.
“That’s the problem,” Miller said. “Most of those we send out is other people’s stuff so they lost more than we did.”
Miller is hoping for a quick fix.
“It’s not convenient for the patrons right now so hopefully they will fix that soon,” she said.