The city has received two applications for the Washington Public Library director position since the opening was posted on several platforms earlier in the month.
The deadline for applications is Oct. 1 at 5 p.m. The next steps will depend on how many applications the city receives, according to City Administrator Darren Lamb.
He added that the search committee will review the applications before beginning the interview process. If it needs to open up the application process again after that, it will.
“We’re looking for the face of the library,” said Lamb.
The job post states the position of director requires supervisory and leadership ability to manage community library operations.
The director will be responsible for directing and supervising the day-to-day operations of the library, which includes, but is not limited to, reference, circulation, programs, volunteer utilization, community outreach and relations, staff training and development, community database creating and maintenance, and collection development.
The job is open to candidates who have earned a master’s degree in library science from an accredited university and have at least five years of library or other related experience.
Lamb said they’re also looking for someone with library experience in a supervisory role for five years.
Interested candidates can submit an application, cover letter and a detailed resume with a list of professional personal references to human resources at city hall.
Other duties and responsibilities listed include: develops and manages the departmental budget, maintains library collection, provides support and information to the community, oversees development and implementation of on-site programs and outreach, and develops, proposes and implements plans and policies for the library.
It also lists the director as responsible for serving as other library personnel as needed and performing other duties as directed.
The job posting came after it was announced that former director Claire Miller was no longer employed by the city. For the time being, Nelson Appell has been named interim director.
The committee includes Lamb, Mayor Sandy Lucy, Shauna Pfitzinger, human resources director, and library board members, including President Katie Dieckhaus.
The other search committee members will be announced Monday night at the library board meeting.
“We’ve got a lot of events and programs, and I think that sets us aside from other library districts,” said Lamb. “I think the community has come to expect that. So we’re looking for somebody to continue that.”