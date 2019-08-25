The Washington City Council is taking a request of support for a senior living development under advisement.
That was the message Mayor Sandy Lucy gave to a Jackson, Mo., developer who is seeking Missouri Housing Development Commission tax credits to help finance the project.
Chad Hartle, Double Diamond Construction LLC, is proposing a senior living development on Highway 100 at Pottery Road on land he would purchase from Kurt Unnerstall.
If the project is approved for tax credits, Don Avenue would be extended by Unnerstall, Hartle said.
The 4-acre site would accommodate at least 40 four- to six-plex buildings. The two-bedroom units would be about 865 square feet and cost about $575 to $600 monthly.
Councilman Mark Hidritch questioned if Hartle would use local contractors.
“Typically there is a big percent of local (contractors),” Hartle said. “I use competitive bids and I don’t play favorites, ever.”
The development would be in competition with the nearby second phase of Riverbend Estates off High Street. Only one project in the city would receive the tax credits.
Councilman Joe Holtmeier asked if there would be car-ports, or additional parking for visitors of residents.
“The other development doesn’t have parking for family visitors,” he said.
Hartle replied that there would not be enough money for carports, and parking would be determined later.
Councilman Greg Skornia asked if the apartments would have sprinklers for fire suppression and if there would be rear doors.
Hartle said he would follow the city’s building code, which requires sprinklers in the R-3 zoning districts where this development would be located.
He noted that residents typically do not like rear doors in the units he has built because, due to the layout, the second door would be in a bedroom. He added that he would poll seniors to determine if there is interest in another door.
Hartle said he would partner with Aging Ahead, which operates the Washington Senior Center.
“It is a key organization in the community,” he stated. “I am thrilled that they have stepped up.”
Hartle said studies indicate a need in Franklin County for housing for 55- to 85-year-olds.
“I went through Washington some time ago and I fell in love with the riverfront,” he told the council. “Washington has a need for senior living (apartments).”
Hidritch said that due to income restrictions, many Washington seniors would not qualify to live at the proposed complex.
“It won’t be a whole lot of Washington residents,” he said.
Hidritch added that residents in Riverbend Estates and other senior living developments typically come from communities outside Washington.
“We are a little hesitant to write a letter,” Mayor Lucy said. “We will take this under advisement.”
Hartle said he would spend about $200,000 on the application that is due to the state next month.
“If you are not behind it 100 percent, I would like to know,” he said, “the sooner the better.”
Hartle has experience using federal tax credits to develop affordable housing, and he has been the recipient of more than 49 tax credit awards, according to his biography.