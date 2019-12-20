Phase II of an overhaul of emergency radio equipment was approved Monday night by the Washington City Council.
The council approved an ordinance entering into an agreement with Command 1, LLC, Centertown, Mo., to purchase mobile radios for Washington police, fire and emergency management departments. The council voted 7-0 to approve the agreement. Councilmen Joe Holtmeier was not at the meeting.
The cost of the second phase is $339,798.33, which includes mobile radios, equipment and installation. Phase II will improve mobile communication with upgrades to radios mounted inside first-response vehicles.
According to city staff, this is the next step to move toward the statewide radio system (MOSWIN).
MOSWIN is a statewide public safety interoperable communications system. In order to join the network, the city was required to make major equipment upgrades, including the purchase of the new mobile and portable radios and accessories.
The system provides the ability to cross jurisdictional lines for several disciplines, including police, fire, emergency management and dispatching centers.
Phase I was the purchase of portable radios and accessories, also from Command 1, LLC, at a cost of $496,200.58.
The purchases are funded through the city’s capital improvement sales tax.
The MOSWIN network serves two primary functions:
• Missouri Interoperable Communications tower providing internal communications capabilities for state agencies, including the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Department of Natural Resources and State Emergency Management Agency; and
• Providing a statewide interoperability platform and access for local agencies to achieve interoperable communications with local, state, regional and federal agencies.
The migration to MOSWIN is supported by the city’s emergency services department heads: Lisa Moffitt, director of communications; Chief Ed Menefee, police department; Chief Tim Frankenberg, fire department; and Mark Skornia, emergency management director.
Moffitt previously told The Missourian that Phase 1 improves on-the-scene communication with portable radios. It also includes programming software and mics that come with each radio. She added that it will provide better area coverage, and when the equipment was tested throughout the city and unincorporated areas, the reception was much better. That includes better reception in metal buildings.
The second phase also updates the console used at Washington’s dispatch center,