With the America in Bloom judges set to visit July 25-26, the Washington in Bloom (WIB) Committee has a few more loose ends to tie up in preparation.
In the upcoming week some areas of the city will be mulched and there will be a Weeding Wednesday Warriors event at Rennick Riverfront Park to complete that area, according to WIB Co-Chair Sally Bocklage.
In preparation for the AIB visit, the committee along with the Washington Parks Department, has held a Weeding Wednesday event every week.
Bocklage noted the volunteers at those events have been incredible.
Mayor Sandy Lucy, Josh Wargo, horticulturist and arborist, Wayne Dunker, director of Parks and Recreation, and the entire team simply can’t say enough about the volunteers, said Bocklage.
“The show of support is incredible and greatly appreciated,” she said.
Bocklage said any further “sprucing up” that can be done will really make Washington shine for the judges.
The committee also has been working to submit reports to AIB headquarters prior to the visit.
“It’s a mandatory part of our participation and it prompts us to take a close look across each sector of our community,” Bocklage said.
The AIB program judges communities on their heritage, environmental effort, community vitality, urban forestry, floral display, landscape display and overall impression.
The judges will be shown many areas around the city during the two days they will be here.
“We are changing much of the itinerary to show the judges Washington is a place you want to live, work, raise a family and share with guests,” said Dave Wehmeyer, co-chair. “We want to establish that our theme is “Embracing the Past — Enhancing the Future.”
Bocklage said the itinerary is never a case of not having enough to show the judges.
“But, rather, having so much to see in a relatively short period of time,” she said.
On the itinerary are McLaughlin Field, Mercy South Healing Garden, the Washington Community Garden, Firehouse Headquarters, the disc golf course at Burger Park, Kohmueller House, Angel of Hope Garden, Agnes Nolting Aquatics Complex, Miller-Post Nature Reserve, Washington City Hall, Washington Public Library, Public Works building, the Unerstall Development, Railroad Heritage Park, Iron Spike Museum, Historical Society Museum, Corn Cob Pipe Factory and other places.
“Of course, the visit wouldn’t be complete without a drive across the new Missouri River bridge,” Bocklage said.
The judges will carry cameras, notebooks and laptops as they evaluate the community.
The Hotz House, Vino di Lafayette and other historic structures that have been restored or are currently being worked on also will be on the tour.
Additionally, the committee plans to show the judges the industrial parks, residential areas and different types of housing that are available in Washington.
They will see schools, churches and businesses, the co-chairs both noted.
Wehmeyer and Bocklage said they would like to thank all of the property owners who helped create a high level of overall impression.
The judges’ visit will kick off Thursday, July 25, ending at the Sunset on the Riverfront event.
“We are excited for them to see the tremendous community vitality that comes from such events,” Bocklage said.