The former home of Washington’s founding mother, Lucinda Owens, has been issued a certificate of review to be remodeled.
The Washington Historic Preservation Commission met Monday, Oct. 21, to discuss the design changes.
The 1838 house sits on roughly 1.3 acres above the Missouri River on a hillside. It’s located at 401 E. Main Street.
The owners, Don and Nancy Brinker, are planning the construction of a new garage, a kitchen addition to the rear, the demolition of a shed, different landscaping and a patio in the back, and the addition of a breezeway.
“Nothing really stuck out at me as problematic,” said Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director.
He noted the plans did not include removal of anything historic.
In addition, brick will be added to match the existing brick.
“We want it to look seamless,” said Don Brinker. “We want the brick to look just like the (other brick) and that’s hard to do. Our goal is to match it as close as we can.”
Don noted as far as he knows, the existing brick is the original brick.
“It’s really amazing how it’s held together,” he said.
One of the windows on the house will be filled in and new asphalt shingles will be installed on the roof.
Wooden siding will be used on the back of the house.
“This is not a house you can see from the street very easily,” said Maniaci, noting renovations in the 90s included the addition of a deck.
“I think it’s great that you want it to continue to be livable without jeopardizing the history,” said Carolyn Witt, Downtown Washington Inc.
The house is located in the Locust Street District. The design review was mandatory review, voluntary compliance.
Jasper Construction, Union, is the contractor for the work.
The house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. It features French doors, an open three-story staircase, built-in bookcases in the library, a built-in China cabinet, original wood floors and a vaulted wine cellar.