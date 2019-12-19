The 2020 season will be the last for the Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex in Washington.
An owner’s representative contract for a new city pool was given the green light Monday by the Washington City Council.
Landmark Contract Management, Inc., Fenton, will represent the city moving forward with a design-build project to replace the city pool, according to Darren Lamb, city administrator.
Lamb added that the new pool is slated to be open June 2021. There is an estimated price tag of $3.5 million.
The council voted 7-0 to enter into an agreement with Landmark. Councilman Joe Holtmeier was not at Monday’s meeting.
“(Landmark) will represent the city with discussions moving forward with the design-build,” said Lamb, “and keep the costs within budget.”
Landmark will work in conjunction with a Cochran engineering team, which is conducting testing for the new aquatics center. The pool will be at the same location as the current pool.
The construction and design of the proposed pool will be funded through the capital improvements sales tax that was extended in April 2018. Operating expenses will come from the parks department budget.
Landmark will be paid 4.9 percent of the total cost of the pool project.
Lamb added that Landmark will work with the Cochran team.
The design process is slated to take place in 2020 with construction starting in 2021. Washington’s fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.
Lamb explained that the design-build concept for planning and building the pool will streamline the process and save the city money.
“Rather than hire a traditional design firm and a separate contract with a contractor, the designer and contractor will team up on the project, which gives them more control,” he said. “They can stay within budget better.”
In 2016, the Missouri Legislature authorized a law that permits public agencies to use the design-build construction process for a variety of projects, including roads and bridges, and water and wastewater infrastructure, according to Lamb. City pools also are allowed under the law.
The city is looking to build a 10,000-square-foot pool, and may incorporate existing facilities such as the bathhouse, city auditorium and parking near the Main Park area.
Lamb stated that this is the second contract the city has entered into for the pool project. Earlier this year the city hired Counsilman-Hunsaker, St. Louis, as the pool consultant, which began the pool replacement process.
According to Wayne Dunker, parks director, there were three proposals for the owner’s representative. Two of those met the specifications.
He said city staff studied those two proposals and made a recommendation to hire Landmark. The city’s aquatic committee also signed off on the recommendation.
When asked, Lamb said funds for the replacement of the pool and a rehabilitation of the city auditorium are different line items in the budget. However, the city has the flexibility to conduct the work together if that provides a savings.
“The auditorium funds are still set aside,” he said. “If we go through the design process and we want to do them at the same time, we can do that.”