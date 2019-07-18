The city and Downtown Washington Inc. are pursuing a federal grant to fund new affordable apartments downtown.
Officials hope to secure the funding to redevelop the second floor of an Elm Street building.
The Washington City Council voted 6-0 to pass a resolution and an accompanying ordinance Monday showing support for a HOPE VI Main Street Grant applied for by Washington Downtown Inc. Councilmen Greg Skornia and Nick Obermark were not at the meeting.
According to Bridget Kelch, Downtown Inc. executive director, the Housing and Urban Development (HUD) grant is being sought to redevelop the second floor of 214 Elm St., commonly known as the YHTI Building.
Fred Becker, of Elm Street Investments, owner of the building, is partnering in the project seeking four new apartments on the upper floor of the two-story structure. The grant caps off at $500,000.
Kelch added that the grant is to be utilized in a central business district to preserve historic and traditional Main Streets. She said the Elm Street project fits the bill.
She further added that although the grant is administered through HUD, it is not Section 8 subsidized housing.
Kelch said the apartments would be ideal for teachers, police officers and nurses who work in the city.
“There is a need for affordable, workforce housing,” she said. “Downtown will always be identified as a place where high density works well.”
This grant requires that the first tenants of the building, and only the first tenants, make approximately $40,000 a year or less which would create Downtown housing opportunities for the workforce that currently can’t afford Downtown housing.
The second floor of the YHTI building is about 4,000 square feet. Plans call for apartments ranging in size from 545 square feet to 830 square feet. Those plans are preliminary, Kelch noted.
She said the recipients of the grant may be notified in September.
Historic Building
The YHTI building houses Wisper Internet and offices for more than 10 other small businesses, Kelch said.
The building was built in 1930 by Nieburg and Vitt Inc. to be a “modern furniture store.” There is an interior balcony that overlooks what had been the showroom floor.
The Nieburg and Vitt furniture store was in business at the location for over 50 years.
In the 1990s, Becker looked into renovating the second floor to apartments, but the undertaking was too costly. The project would have included adding a second egress and meeting other codes.
“As all of this added up, it became something he was not able to do,” Kelch said.
About the Grant
The HOPE VI grant is awarded every two years to two communities in the United States. The grant is worth $500,000. No community in Missouri has gotten the grant yet.
The grant is limited to communities that have a population under 50,000, have less than 100 affordable housing units and have an active Main Street program. Kelch said Washington qualifies for all three.
The deadline for the grant application for the current cycle is July 30. The project must be “shovel ready” so work can begin on the federal time line, Kelch said.
Committee members are Sal Maniaci, Sam Unnerstall, Jennifer Giesike, Trent Hendrickson, John Vietmeier, Alecia Turner, Danielle Grotewiel and Kelch.
This is the second HOPE grant to be applied for in Washington. In 2016, the city and the Historic Washington Foundation, which is affiliated with Downtown Washington Inc., applied for a grant for Fifth Street School. The city came in third place for the grant, but only two grants were awarded, according to Kelch.
That plan was to renovate and upgrade the building for apartments on the top floor, and the ground floor was proposed to be renovated as the home for the Washington Historical Society.
The Fifth Street School building was razed in 2017.