City officials expressed trepidation in funding a Highway 47 study without any immediate impact to Washington.
On Monday, June 3, City Administrator Darren Lamb told the city council he and Mayor Sandy Lucy would meet with representatives of Franklin County, St. Clair and Union on plans for Highway 47, and a National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).
Last week, Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) Area Engineer Judy Wagner told the Washington Area Highway Transportation Committee Tuesday that the study could cost nearly $1 million.
The census for many local officials is that the most troublesome traffic area on Highway 47 is where it meets Highway 50 in Union.
Area officials have stated a Highway 47 widening project would be done in phases beginning with a proposed realignment in Union.
“The concern is, if that is Phase 1 in Union, it could take considerable time to build,” Lamb said to the council.
NEPA Study
The environmental study would help determine the options that may work. It has been estimated that it could cost $80-100 million to complete the major corridor project from Washington to St. Clair. Completing smaller portions at a time would mitigate the cost of doing it all at once.
The study also would determine the right of way necessary to create the route and determine the best routes to avoid environmental issues such as avoiding endangered species, create the best traffic flow and build around residential areas.
The study is estimated to cost $800,000 to $1.2 million, and the NEPA study may be outdated before there is funding available for the project.
“What I am reading into this the most is the time line,” said Councilman Jeff Patke. “We don’t want to spend money on a study that won’t be relevant.”
“The main question we have is ‘What is the shelf life of that study?’ ” Lamb stated.
“If we make that investment are we going to have to reinvest when that portion of the work is close to us?”
During a Highway 47 stakeholder meeting, it was agreed that Union, Franklin County and the Union Special Road District will lead the project. St. Clair and Washington officials said they will wait until the project would have a more immediate impact on their areas.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Lamb also said a greater priority for Washington is north of the Missouri River where lowlands often are flooded causing road closures.
Transportation Tax
During the discussion about funding the study, Councilman Steve Sullentrup noted that Washington residents are funding the Highway 100 improvements through a sales tax approved in 2005.
“I want to remind everyone that we’re still paying on the bonds for Highway 100 from Washington to (Interstate) 44 all the way up to 2030,” Sullentrup said.
The half-cent transportation sales tax funded the cost-share with the state to widen Highway 100 in two phases. The first was adding lanes from Highway 47 to the east city limits at a cost of $7.1 million. The second phase was from the east city limits to I-44, with the cost about $33.5 million.
Lamb added that after the tax expires in 11 years, it would require voter approval to extend.
“You would have to go back to the voters if you want to continue that funding,” he said.
Lamb added that there is no additional tax revenue to fund Highway 47.
“I think it pretty much is locked up with our street program and paying off bonds,” he said.