The Washington City Council Monday approved the 2019-20 fiscal year budget, which shows a decrease in spending compared to the current budget.
The council voted 7-0 to approve the spending plan following a public hearing. There were no comments nor questions about the spending plan during the hearing.
Washington’s new fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2020.
The new budget anticipates revenue totaling $64,712,845, including $27,063,260 in new revenue, $6,263,790 in other financing sources and $31,385,795 in projected reserves in all funds.
Expenditures and expenses in the new fiscal year are projected to be $38,465,090, which would result in total projected fund balance reserves of $26,247,755 as of Sept. 30, 2020.
The expenditures are down from last year’s spending plan, which indicated expenditures of $39,731,865.
That dip in expenditures is due to several cost-cutting measures last year, including the city taking over the Washington Regional Airport and ending a contract for management services.
“We have tried to cut costs and that is just one example,” City Administrator Darren Lamb said. “That is one example. We no longer have that contract in place.”
The city took over management of the airport, located in Warren County, in March.
Increases
There is the potential for a 2.8 percent wage increase for city employees built into the 2019-20 budget. That includes a 1.8 percent cost of living adjustment salary increase over last year.
There also is a potential 1 percent merit raise based on performance, according to Lamb.
He later added that department heads have begun interviewing staff to determine who will receive merit raises, and the amount they will receive.
Again this year the city is anticipating a 6 percent increase in health insurance that would go into effect in February.
Lamb added that the budget includes a “conservative” 1 percent increase in sales tax revenue.
There will be one new part-time position created this year in the Washington Fire Department. The new clerical staffer will help the city implement its commercial occupancy plan.
The anticipated revenue for the 2019-20 budget is up $2,032,520 from the last fiscal year.
In September 2018, the council approved a budget with anticipated revenue totaling $62,680,325.
Councilman Jeff Patke was not at the meeting when the budget was approved.
Following are the proposed expenditures/expenses by category:
General Fund, $10,539,345;
Library Fund, $733,990;
Volunteer Fire Fund, $906,275;
Vehicle and Equipment Replacement Fund, $637,895;
Stormwater Improvement Fund, $150,000;
Capital Improvement Sales Tax Fund, $2,886,500;
Transportation Sales Tax Fund, $1,001,000;
Water Fund, $2,750,305;
Sewage Treatment Fund, $4,602,060;
Solid Waste Fund, $3,437,030;
Debt Service Fund, $3,856,900;
Agency funds, $710,000; and
Other financing uses, $6,253,790.
Park Projects
Lamb noted that there are several parks department projects that have been carried over from last year to this year. The projects are funded by the capital improvement sales tax.
He added that the projects have no impact on the city’s spending plan but plans call for them to occur this fiscal year.
The projects include a new playground at the Main City Park, pavilion replacement around Lions Lake and continuation of plans for the new city pool.