An engineering firm has been hired to move forward with plans for a Downtown Washington landmark.
During a special meeting Monday, the Washington City Council voted 7-0 to enter into an agreement with Horn Architects, Washington, to oversee the restoration of the Waterworks Building located at Rennick Riverfront Park. Councilman Greg Skornia was not at Monday’s special meeting.
The city tentatively agreed to lease the building for the first time in 20 years since it began to house Waterworks Antiques.
Downtown Washington Inc. and the city had been working together to attract a restaurant, winery, brewery or similar type of business to better fit with the park and downtown atmosphere. For now, plans call for a tasting room with light fare.
Sal Maniaci, Washington’s community and economic development director, said the business is looking toward a May grand opening event.
He told The Missourian that a draft lease has been written and once it is signed more information about the business will be made public.
Work to Building
City Administrator Darren Lamb said there are several projects to renovate the building that will be contracted.
Work includes demolition of existing wood floor structure at ground floor, and lower levels; design of a new floor, stairs and railings; a new concrete floor, tuckpointing of masonry, window repair, mechanical work, new HVAC for the main floor and associated ductwork, multiple painting projects, sitework, work to patio areas, a concrete pad in a walk-in cooler area, downspout collection and a trash enclosure.
Lamb said a preliminary estimates for the work is $200,000.
He noted there is $110,00 in the capital improvement earmarked for the project, and the remaining costs would be offset by rent collected by the business operating there.
“We have to move things around due to the fact that we are receiving rent,” Lamb said.
Steve Strubberg, with Horn Architect, added that he will review the specs for the project and changes could be made.
“We need to see how some of these projects shake out,” he said.
Proposals
Earlier this year, the city sent out a request for proposals (RFP) which were due June 7.
In addition to a public RFP, direct requests were sent to any Washington business with a liquor license, and area wineries and breweries.
In the spring the owners of Waterworks Antiques were granted a two-month lease extension through June to remove items that had been in the building.
The primary goal of leasing the building is to benefit Washington residents with a use compatible with the downtown area.
The project also must be consistent with the city’s comprehensive plan and zoning and building codes.
In addition, the city is looking to retain the historic significance of the Waterworks Building.
Waterworks Building
There are three levels and a basement at the building located at No. 1 Elbert Drive.
The building is 2,160 square feet, not including the basement or third level, both about 650 square feet. Those areas would be best suited for storage, officials said.
Public parking and outdoor seating will be included in the lease agreement.