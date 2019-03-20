The Washington Public Library is hoping to begin its next chapter next month.
That is when voters will decide Prop L, a 10-cent tax levy increase, raising property taxes to the same level as the Scenic Regional Library District. It will appear on the April 2 municipal ballot.
Carolyn Witt, former Washington librarian, Monday told the city council there is much more to the library than simply books.
“We have magnificent programs for children, young adults, old adults, regular adults,” she said, “not to mention the fact that we are managing information.
“In this age, whether in digital format or online, whatever it is, you still need a library to manage (information) and make it accessible to people who might not have the ability in their homes to access information.”
The library district’s current levy is 10 cents per $100 assessed valuation. The library board is proposing to double the levy to 20 cents per $100 assessed valuation.
The property tax generates about $125,000 annually. If the tax hike is approved by voters, it would generate approximately $250,000, according to Miller.
The city subsidizes the library district’s budget with $325,000 from general revenue. The increased tax levy would free up about $125,000 for the city’s budget.
The tax levy has been the same since 1954 when it first was implemented. In February, the library celebrated 95 years.
“Things have changed in the library world,” Witt said. “I think we have done a mighty good job of changing with the times and still be a viable part of the community.”
Witt served as librarian from 1981 to 2005.
“Since I left in 2005 the library has doubled its size, increased its staff, increased its collection, increased circulation — it is just a force,” she added.
In 2012, the renovated Washington library was reopened. The updates were funded through the city’s capital improvement sales tax.
“I have great faith the voters will pass this, because one cycle ago when the capital improvement tax was passed by the entire city of Washington, they supported the idea of an expansion of the public library,” Witt said.
The library had seven staff members before the building was updated. Today, there are 14 employees.
A 1965 state law froze the boundaries of city library districts. Since that time, the city’s boundaries have grown, but all newly annexed areas are under the taxing jurisdiction of the Scenic Regional district.
“A lot of voters won’t know if you can vote for it until they are in the polling place,” Witt noted.
The city does not assess the city library tax to those citizens, which would amount to double taxation. Studies have indicated that 60 percent of the people who use the city library pay taxes to the regional library district.
In December 2018, the Washington City Council voted to endorse Prop L. The library board does not need city approval to seek a tax increase.