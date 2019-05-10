Several locations in Washington will be the new backdrops to art pieces donated to the city two years ago.
The Washington City Council Monday gave the final approval on the new locations of the five sculptures donated to the city by Washington artist Larry Pogue.
The Washington Parks Department has been working with the Arts Council of Washington (ACOW) to determine the best locations for the pieces.
Last month the ACOW made suggestions on the locations to the park board.
Pogue donated nine sculptures to the city and locations of five have been determined. The four remaining sculptures will be in storage.
“The places are highly visible but not high in foot traffic,” said Wayne Dunker, parks director. “We want people to see them but not have access to them.”
Two hanging sculptures will be at the Washington Farmers’ Market but not at the location first recommended by ACOW. Dunker said instead of the wall by the public park lot, they will be hung on the rear wall of the Farmers’ Market where the art can be seen from Front and Cedar streets.
The hanging sculptures are 4-foot by 4-foot and fit flat on a wall. They are titled “Migration” and “Milky Way.”
Plans call for a lit sculpture, called “Chariots of Fire,” to be set up outside the entrance to city hall.
The sculpture titled “Missouri Fish” will be placed near the passenger depot.
“Colorado Wind” will be placed behind the Agnes Nolting Aquatics Complex.
The ACOW and park board discussed a sixth sculpture to be placed, “Serendipity,” however, it will not be on display now.
The arts council has agreed to supply the plaques, mounting clips and concrete bases for the pieces. The goal is to have the artwork on display in time for America in Bloom later this summer.
The sculptures are estimated to be valued at $71,000.
Councilman Jeff Patke added that the park board had discussed the use of only one artist for several art pieces. But no other artists have donated pieces to the city to be put on display.
Members of the ACOW stated last month at the park board meeting that local artists may have a piece, but are not aware that they could donate it to the arts council.
Another concern is that the art pieces will be vandalized.
The arts council previously discussed finding a place to create a sculpture park, but those plans evolved into placing pieces in various locations throughout the city.