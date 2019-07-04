City council members Monday approved the purchase of two vehicles for the Washington Police Department fleet.
The council voted 7-0 to approve a 2015 Chevrolet Impala at the cost of $10,000 from Lou Fusz Buick/GMC of St. Louis. The second vehicle purchased is a 2013 Chevrolet Impala purchased from the Missouri State Highway Patrol at the cost of $7,000.
Both vehicles are sedans that carry police pursuit packages, according to Chief Ed Menefee.
The 2015 Impala has 29,419 miles and replaces an unmarked 2010 Chevrolet Impala with about 82,000 miles. The vehicle had been in the St. Louis County fleet until the agency switched to SUVs.
According to Menefee, the 2010 car being replaced by the 2015 vehicle is at the mileage and age where the department has invested money into repairs and that is expected to continue.
The 2013 Impala had been a patrol gaming agent’s car. Menefee explained that the patrol has an “aggressive turn over program for fleet vehicles.”
When a vehicle is taken out of service it is made available to municipalities and counties.
According to Menefee, the mileage on it is not from patrol in the city or on the highway. The vehicle was used to take an agent from casino to casino. Thus the mileage is normal driving and highway miles.
The patrol vehicle replaces a second 2010 Chevrolet Impala with around 65,230 miles.
According to Menefee, when a Highway Patrol vehicle reaches a certain number of miles it is removed from the fleet. The Washington fleet has a higher threshold before it is removed.
“We keep vehicles longer and get more money out of them,” he said.
Equipment from the vehicles being replaced will be put into the newly purchased vehicles, Menefee said. Because they are the same make and model, the equipment can be switched without much difficulty.
Menefee noted that he checked with local dealerships, including Auffenberg Ford, Barreth Chrysler/Jeep and Modern Auto, for a used Chevrolet Impala with the Police Pursuit Package but the dealers did not have those in stock nor at other affiliated dealerships.
Menefee said the funds for the two vehicles are available in the department’s Vehicle Replacement Fund Budget for this year.
He added that because the purchases are low-priced used vehicles, it will conserve funds in that budget. The department is seeking to replace one other 2010 Chevrolet Impala assigned to the detective division.
Lou Fusz Buick/GMC has offered $4,700 trade-in for both of the detective cars.