The Washington City Council approved the purchase of new radios for emergency personnel.
The city entered into a contract with Command 1, LLC, Centertown, Mo., to purchase portable radios and accessories for Washington police, fire, emergency management and the communications division.
The total cost for the equipment is $496,200.58 which is funding through the city’s capital improvement sales tax.
It is the first of two phases migrating to the Missouri Statewide Interoperability Network (MOSWIN), according to Lisa Moffitt, director of communications.
The next step will be the purchase of mobile radios for the necessary participants.
MOSWIN is a statewide public safety interoperable communications system.
The system provides the ability to cross jurisdictional lines for several disciplines, including police, fire, emergency management and dispatching centers.
According to the MOSWIN website, the network serves two primary functions:
• Missouri Interoperable Communications tower providing internal communications capabilities for state agencies, including the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Department of Natural Resources and State Emergency Management Agency; and
• Providing a statewide interoperability platform and access for local agencies to achieve interoperable communications with local, state, regional and federal agencies.