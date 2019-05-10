The Washington City Council Monday approved an ordinance authorizing a supplemental agreement for surface and sidewalk improvements on High Street.
Plans call for a 3-inch overlay of High Street from Highway 100 to Fifth Street and new sidewalks on the west side of High Street from Highway 100 to Ninth Street.
The council voted 8-0 to enter into the supplemental Surface Transportation Program (STP) agreement with the Missouri Department of Transportation between (MoDOT).
According to John Nilges, the initial agreement between the city and MoDOT was executed in September 2016 for federal funds totaling $462,800. The supplemental agreement is for a reduction in the right of way cost, reducing the federal cost to $446,000.
Nilges noted he does not expect to acquire any right of way during the project.
The total project cost is estimated to cost $578,500. The federal share is $446,000 and the city match is $132,500. Construction is slated for 2020.
This agreement is contingent upon MoDOT approval, Nilges added.
The city will have to work with one homeowner whose driveway grade is too steep where sidewalks would be installed.
Sidewalks
Councilwoman Gretchen Pettet questioned why sidewalks only are being constructed from Highway 100 to Ninth Street instead of all the way to Fifth Street, adding that a lot of focus has been put on the city’s Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) transition plan.
“It is odd to me to leave that section to Fifth Street without sidewalks,” she said.
Nilges explained that STP application are based on a point system.
He said the city adds sidewalks to a project to get more points, yet still tries to stay within a target dollar figure. Adding more sidewalks would increase the amount of the grant and could push the city out of contention for the competitive grants.
He noted that the total cost of the project would nearly double if it included sidewalks to Fifth Street.
“We are looking at a $250,000 to $300,000 upgrade,” Nilges said.
He further explained that the city targets connections between subdivisions when installing sidewalks. For example, he said through the Steutermann and Bieker Road STP project there will be sidewalks connecting streets.
The plan calls for Fawn Drive, Lexington Lane and Valley Trailer Court all to be connected by sidewalks.