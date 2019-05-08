The Washington Building Department issued 114 permits in April, including one for a new commercial building.
The department issued a permit for Washington Crossfit at 902 Don Ave. The estimated construction cost for the building is $350,000.
The total estimated construction costs for permits issued in April is $2,572,740. The department collected $31,539.00 in permit fees during the month.
Alterations
There were four commercial alteration permits issued last month. A permit was issued for 320 Lafayette St. for the Ben Hotz law office. The estimated construction cost is $75,000.
A commercial alteration permit for interior demo was issued for 1170 Clock Tower Plaza. The estimated construction cost for the project is $10,000.
There were two commercial alteration permits issued for the addition of solar panels. The first was for Away Storage at 2188 Highway A with the estimated construction cost of $20,000. Another permit for solar panels was issued for Oltmann Funeral Home at 508 E. 14th St. The construction cost is estimated at $29,611.
There was one industrial alteration permit issued in April for Rawlings Sporting Goods Co. Inc., located at 200 Westlink Drive. The estimated construction cost is $82,000.
The number of permits issued in April is down from the previous year when there were 151 permits issued April 2018, with estimated construction costs of $12.8 million.
Listed below is a breakdown of the permits issued by the Washington Building Department and estimated construction costs for those projects:
Accessory building, one, $3,500;
Deck, two, $23,400;
Electrical service, four, $29,100;
Electrical service, temporary, one;
Grading, one, $500,000;
Historic design review, one;
Commercial occupancy, four;
Multifamily occupancy, 13;
Single-family occupancy, 49;
Two-family occupancy, seven;
Preliminary plat, one;
Residential addition, one, $141,000;
Multifamily building, one, $110,000;
Single-family building, six, $1,120,000;
Sign, four, $ 68,360;
Special use, one;
Street excavation, seven, $1,769; and
Sewer/lateral repair, four, $9,000.