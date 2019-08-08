A search committee is forming for a new Washington Public Library director.
City Administrator Darren Lamb said the former director, Claire Miller, no longer is employed by the city, and the process to find her replacement will begin soon.
“We are going to start the process for hiring a director, and we are setting up a panel to review resumes,” he told The Missourian.
According to Lamb, the search committee will be comprised of himself, Mayor Sandy Lucy, Shauna Pfitzinger, human resources director, and two or three library board members.
He said library board President Katie Dieckhaus will be on the committee.
“The idea is to have everyone on board from the get-go,” Lamb stated.
The library board is responsible for hiring the candidate and the selection does not require approval by the city council.
There has not been an interim director named yet.
Lamb explained that a tentative time line would allow for applications to be accepted through August. Then the committee would meet mid-September to review the applications and then interviews will be set up.
“It really depends on how many applications we get,” he added.
“The city and library board will be looking for the face of the library in the community,” Lamb said. “They will need job knowledge to be able to handle the day-to-day operations.”
Librarians
Miller was hired as the seventh city librarian in March 2017 after a nearly four-month search. The previous director, Jackie Hawes, resigned from the library in November 2016.
Hawes took over as Washington’s librarian Oct. 1, 2013. She replaced the retiring Nell Redhage.
Names and approximate dates of past librarians include Paula Hoffmann, 1929-38; Velma Jones Stroetker, 1938-81; Carolyn Witt, 1981 to 2005; Sara Nielsen, 2006-07; Nell Redhage, 2008-2013; Hawes, 2013-2016; and Miller 2017-2019.
About the Library
There are about 14 staff members at the Washington library.
In February, the library celebrated 95 years.
On April 2, voters approved Prop L, a 10-cent tax levy increase, raising property taxes to the same level as those of the Scenic Regional Library District.
The library district’s levy had been 10 cents per $100 assessed valuation. Prop L doubles the levy to 20 cents per $100 assessed valuation.
The new levy is expected to generate approximately $250,000.
The city subsidizes the library district’s budget with $325,000 from general revenue. The increased tax levy will free up about $125,000 for the city’s budget.
The tax levy had been the same since 1954 when it first was implemented.
A 1965 state law froze the boundaries of city library districts. Since that time, the city’s boundaries have grown, but all newly annexed areas are under the taxing jurisdiction of the Scenic Regional District.
The city does not assess the city library tax to those citizens, which would amount to double taxation. Studies have indicated that 60 percent of the people who use the city library pay taxes to the regional library district.