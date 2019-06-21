Washington city staff still are anticipating a three-day closure of the airport runway for a restriping project.
The city council approved three ordinances pertaining to the project, including awarding a bid for the work to American Pavement Solutions, Green Bay, Wis.
John Nilges, public works director, Monday told the city council that no date has been set for the restriping and closure.
“This project will require an approximate three-day closure of the airstrip,” Nilges said. “We only have one airstrip so we have to close it to get striping done,”
“I do not have the schedule yet because it is based on the contractor mobilizing and getting to town.”
Nilges added that once the date is set, he will work with Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director, to get the word out to local industries and other airport users about the closure.
“We will get the word out as fast as we possibly can,” he said.
One ordinance approved a contract with American Pavement Solution, the low bidder on the project for $206,185.06. The only other bid the city received was from Parking Lot Maintenance LLC at the cost of $240,702.90.
A second ordinance was to enter into a contract with Crawford, Murphy, & Tilly, Inc. (CMT) at the cost of $52,871.69 for design consulting services, which includes inspections of the work.
The total cost of the project, including engineering and construction, is $259,056.75. That is about 15 percent lower than the engineer’s estimate of $336,193.94, according to Nilges.
He added that CMT provided several references for American Pavement Solution because the city has not worked with the firm.
The council approved a third ordinance authorizing a State Block Grant administered through the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission.
The city will pay 10 percent of the total cost of the project, including consulting services. The remaining 90 percent will be funded through the grant.
The city has been targeting restriping for two years, since the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) conducted an inspection,
“(MoDOT) made us aware that some of the stripings don’t meet reflectivity (needs) for the planes as they come in,” Nilges said. “It is no different from when you are driving on a roadway and it is hard to see at night.”
Initially city officials had planned for the restriping during a concrete apron project at the airport last year. However, bids for the restriping portion of the project came in much higher than expected.