The Washington City Council Monday, Aug. 19, approved a special use permit for a short-term rental in the upper level of a home at 710 Clay St.
The council voted 8-0 for the request from Tarah Riegel, with Bassora Properties LLC.
There are two separate living spaces at the home and a family will make the lower level a permanent residence, and the upstairs unit will be used as a short-term rental.
The home is located at the corner of Eighth and Clay streets. Short-term lodging, anything less than 30 days, requires a special use permit, a business license to operate and annual inspections.
Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci stated there is a detached garage for off-street parking, and room to add more parking on the lot.
During a public hearing, a neighbor, Joanie Bleckman, stated she and her husband have no problem with a stort-term rental at that location.
Riegel also operates Brick Rose Beds & Donuts, a bed and breakfast on West Fifth Street.
During the city’s planning and zoning meeting Aug. 12, she stated that the Clay Street rental will not be marketed to large groups looking to party.
“That is more of a larger group stay than this would be,” Maniaci told the council.
At the planning board meeting, Jane Hillermann, who resides with her husband Bob on Clay Street, said she feared a lot of noise and parties at the short-term rental.
That was before learning only one unit would be rented.
Maniaci stated that the occupants of a short-term rental must comply with city noise ordinances.