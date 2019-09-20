The Washington City Council approved a preliminary plat subdividing a lot at 1311 E. Third St.
The request was made by Mark Frankenberg to split the lot at the corner of Penn Street in the Embee subdivision.
The council voted 7-0 Monday to approve the request. Councilman Greg Skornia abstained from voting.
An existing home will remain on the lot facing Third Street and a second lot will face Penn Street that will be 9,863 square feet. The minimum lot size is 6,000 square feet.
The layout also allows for a 25-foot setback from the existing house to the new rear lot line.
There are no infrastructure improvements required because water, sewer, and access are all provided. The proposed subdivision does not significantly increase the density of the area given the lot sizes and is in order with the existing lots on Penn Street, city staff stated.