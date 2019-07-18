The Washington City Council Monday approved a preliminary plat and the rezoning of a duplex.
The council approved the two requests from Cathy Bledsoe, with RE/MAX Central, for the rezoning and plat approval in order to secure bank funding to sell a duplex located at 4967 and 4971 South Point Road in the Stone Crest subdivision.
The plat subdivides the lot into Lot 78A and Lot 78B placing each duplex on a lot of its own. The plat shows the appropriate easements and meets the minimum lot size requirements of 6,000 square feet, according to city staff.
The applicant requested to rezone the property from R-2 Two-Family Residential to R-1C Single-Family Attached to allow for zero lot lines between each structure.
The separation of duplexes has become necessary because most banks no longer finance duplexes that are sold as one unit, according to city staff.
Duplexes with zero lot lines are considered separate buildings.
There was no one speaking for nor against the requests during two public hearings held Monday.
The requests were recommended July 8 by the city’s planning and zoning commission.