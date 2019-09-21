Bids for a milling and overlay contract approved Monday by the Washington City Council came in much lower than expected.
The council voted 8-0 to enter into a contract for the amount of $302,441.05 with Lamke Trenching & Excavating, Inc., Marthasville, for work on Lafayette Street sidewalks, Meadowlark Drive, Duncan Avenue and Old Highway 100.
According to John Nilges, public works director, the “robust” engineer’s estimate for the work was $401,243.65. The city budgeted $425,000 for the project.
The project includes milling for asphalt overlay on Meadowlark Drive from High Street to Stafford Street; and Duncan Avenue from Highway 47 to Madison Avenue.
Nilges said those streets were included in the package due to the most need of resurfacing.
“Meadowlark and Duncan are the lowest on the list, in addition we added a portion of Highway 100 where it meets Fifth Street — everyone knows concrete trucks pull up there. . .,” Nilges said.
He added that not all of Old Highway 100 will be part of the project, but only a “localized” reconstruction of the concrete approach near Fifth Street.
“It is not the entire street,” he said. “It is literally 150 feet where the trucks are actually stopping.
“It is a low-laying subbase, so we will tear out that asphalt and pour concrete to prevent it from happening in the future,” Nilges added.
According to Nilges, also part of the package is the addition of ADA (American With Disabilities Act) sidewalks and new gutters on Lafayette Street between Fourth Street and Third Street.
In addition, there will be ADA ramps in front of the city pool, and new curb and gutter on Eckelkamp Court across from Dairy Queen.
“We would like to move forward with this as fast as possible and get this going — it is pretty straight forward,” Nilges said.
A completion date for the work is slated to be Dec. 6.
There were four other bidders for the package: K.J. Unnerstall Construction, $323,518; Pace Construction Company, LLC, $399,485; Krupp Construction, $406,155.62; and Byrne & Jones Construction, $507,558.89.