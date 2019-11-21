A second extension for the submission of plans for a commercial zoning development on Duncan Heights Drive was granted Monday night, and a future continuation may be requested.
The Washington City Council voted 5-1 to give developers another year to submit plans for property located at 1000 Duncan Heights Drive off Duncan Avenue.
Councilman Mark Hidritch voted against the request made by BFA, Inc. Councilmen Mark Wessels and Nick Obermark were not at the meeting.
The property was rezoned C-4, planned commercial zoning, in 2016 under the condition that a development plan be submitted within two years, or an extension be granted.
Last year, the council approved the first extension through Nov. 5. Monday night was the second extension, moving the plan deadline until 2020.
According to Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director, there is no limit to the number of times an extension can be request or granted.
Ray Frankenberg II, with BFA, said the commercial property is listed for sale, but there is no time frame for when development will begin there.
“Right now I can’t promise anything for this year, but I’ll be back here each year trying to keep the C-4 zoning, or the commercial zoning, active in that location,” he told the council.
“Hopefully, we get someone to move in — its a great location, it is right off a signalized intersection of one of the largest highways in the community, so it is a good spot for it and we think it will happen,” Frankenberg added.
Councilman Greg Skornia said the vacant lot should be taken care of better.
“Can they maintain that property better than they are maintaining it?” he asked.
Public Works Director John Nilges stated the city has spoken with the owners in the past year, asking them to clean up trees and limbs and to cut weeds.
“It looks to me that they are in violation of the weed ordinance all the time,” Skornia stated.
Nilges added the city’s weed ordinance is “complaint driven” and there have not been many complaints.