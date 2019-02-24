The preliminary and final plat for a Downtown Washington building was granted final round approval Tuesday by the city council.
The council voted 8-0 to approve the request by Ryan Murphy who submitted the plat for the building located at 18 E. Second St. in a C-3 zoning district. It was approved by the city’s planning and zoning commission Feb. 11.
The building has two office spaces accessing Jefferson Street and a residence that accesses Jefferson Street and Second Street. The residence crosses over two parcels.
The plat shows a consolidation of the lots and subdivision into three new lots. Lots Nos. 1 and 2 will be for office space accessing Jefferson Street. Lot No. 3 will consist of the residence that is addressed at 18 E. Second Street.
Housed in the building is Event Inspirations by Plush, which provides rental items for weddings. It fronts on Jefferson Street.
There is no public infrastructure required to expand to each lot as each space will access existing public utilities and right of way, city staff said.
Mark Frankenberg, who was representing the applicant, stated the primary reason for the request was for financing and taxes.