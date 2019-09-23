The Washington City Council Monday, Sept. 16, approved an ordinance entering into an agreement for 911 peer support.
The agreement allows the city to enter into a mutual aid agreement with the Mid-America Regional Council (MARC) for Roving 911 Peer Support Team.
According to Lisa Moffitt, director of communications, MARC is an organization that established the roving 911 Peer Support Team. It consists of dispatch professionals who have received training for mental well-being, which will benefit the public’s safety and welfare, she said.
Moffitt recently completed training qualifying her to give peer support.
The council voted 8-0 to approve the agreement.