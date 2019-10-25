Downtown Washington Inc. will hold its annual chili cook-off this Friday, Oct. 25, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Main and Elm streets parking lot.
“The weather forecast looks good for this weekend and we are expecting big crowds,” said Cassidy Lowery, events specialist. “This event is rain or shine.”
In addition to the chili booths and tastings, live music will be featured this year. Dave Bennett will perform.
Lowery said advanced tickets sales have been strong and are up from previous years.
“Tickets are still available online and the day of the event until we sell out,” she said. “There is a possibility we will sell out this year.”
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased as downtownwashmo.org or through the group’s Facebook event.
This is the second year holding the event in October, said Lowery, noting it previously was held in September as part of the Fall Festival of the Arts & Crafts.
“We feel like the weather in October matches up with chili perfectly,” she said.
More than 20 teams will compete for Best Chili, People’s Choice, Most Money Raised for United Way and Best Booth.
There will be trophies and cash prizes for the winners.
“The theme this year is cartoons and each team has a specific cartoon they are decorating for,” Lowery said. “We are very excited to see what each team comes up with.”
As in years past, part of the proceeds will benefit the Franklin County Area United Way campaign. The United Way will have a booth selling hot dogs and other goodies.
Each cook-off team will have a donation canister at its booth for the public to vote for the Most Money Raised for the United Way.