Downtown Washington Inc. will hold its annual chili cook-off Friday, Oct. 25, from 5 to 8 p.m.
“This is our second year holding the event in October,” said Cassidy Lowery, events specialist, noting it previously was held as part of the Fall Festival of the Arts & Crafts.
“We feel like the weather in October matches up with chili perfectly — so we are hoping to have big crowds this year,” she said.
The event will be held at the Main and Elm streets parking lot.
In addition to the chili booths and tastings, live music will be featured this year. Dave Bennett will perform.
To date, about 20 teams have registered, but Lowery hopes to double that amount.
Teams can be businesses, civic groups or organizations, churches, as well as families or groups of friends. To register, call 636-239-1743.
Teams will compete for Best Chili, Peoples Choice, Most Money Raised for United Way and Best Booth.
There will be trophies and cash prizes for the winners.
“The theme this year is cartoons and each team has a specific cartoon they are decorating for,” Lowery said. “We are very excited to see what each team comes up with.”
As in years past, part of the proceeds will benefit the Franklin County Area United Way campaign. The United Way will have a booth selling hot dogs and other goodies.
Each cook-off team will have a donation canister at its booth for the public to vote for the Most Money Raised for the United Way.
Advanced tickets are $10, but will jump to $15 after this Friday. Tickets can be purchased at the event.
Tickets are available online at www.downtownwashmo.org or through the downtown group’s Facebook event.