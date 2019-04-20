Washington High School will host its Jordan Scheer Memorial Children’s Relay For Life Friday, April 26, from 3:30-7 p.m.
The opening ceremony will start at 4 p.m. Students will be dropped off at the high school by buses and then escorted to classrooms by high schoolers.
Student Council Adviser Allison Graves said they have 500 children signed up and doesn’t expect that to change.
Graves noted right now they’re in the process of collecting money from elementary schools.
“We’ll know the total next Friday,” she said.
The WHS Student Council and Leadership Class set a goal to raise $25,000 for the American Cancer Society (ACS).
All elementary schools in the Washington School District will participate, as well as St. Francis Borgia Grade School, Our Lady of Lourdes and Immanuel Lutheran, which brings the total number of schools participating to 15, up from 12 last year. The theme for this year’s relay is “Homeruns for Hope.”
This years event’s chairs are Kamryn Mitchell, Matthew Amlong, Lizzy Sontag, Emily Hahne, Elise Pruett and Gracie Boeckman.
The Relay is named in honor of Jordan Scheer who was a WHS graduate in 2005. Shortly after graduating, he lost his battle to leukemia.
Since its inception, this event has raised more than $265,000 for the ACS.
“We’re excited and ready for everything to start,” Graves said.