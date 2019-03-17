Getting into college is a challenge many high school students, like myself, face their whole high school career.
The hours of hard work, dedication and time students spend studying for standardized tests or participating in a sport to receive notability or scholarships is very different from their parents’ generation. The competition is greater and the standards are higher.
Recently there has been much backlash regarding famous celebrities and CEOs for “cheating” the college admissions system so their children could be accepted into their dream college. As of now, 50 people were charged in the sweeping investigation.
One of the most prominent names in the case is Lori Loughlin, former actress in the hit TV show “Full House.”
She and her husband, the fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their two daughters, Isabella and Olivia, accepted as recruits for the rowing team at the University of Southern California, even though both had never participated in the sport.
As a current high school senior, I have experienced and seen the challenges my fellow peers face getting into any college, let alone their dream college, and the corrupt manner these famous individuals are pursuing for their children is quite infuriating.
“It is unfair to those who worked hard and didn’t get into the college of their dreams,” said Claire Ayers, a current Washington High School senior.
Participating in sports, extracurricular activities, clubs, and enrolling in college-level courses to build up a resume or to stand out are just a handful of the tasks a typical high school student must achieve to even be considered for admission to a college.
In addition, the FBI investigation included bribes and tampering for proctors of the two most widely used college admissions tests, the S.A.T. and the A.C.T. Most colleges weigh these tests to evaluate prospective students.
The dishonesty revolving around the scandal is very disturbing and upsetting to current high school students who actually earned their spot into a prestigious university.
“People always say your hard work matters and pays off, but this is just showing (students) the opposite,” said Haley Oetterer, a current Washington High School senior.
These children who relied on their parents’ fame and wealth to be accepted into their ideal college is unfair to others who work diligently their entire high school career to pursue an education at a reputable university.
College is a privilege for many and shouldn’t be taken away by someone who didn’t willingly deserve it.