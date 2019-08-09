Too many dirty diapers, greasy pizza boxes or grass clippings could ruin a truckload of recyclables, sending them to the landfill instead of the recycling center.
That, in part, is why Washington city staff is exploring alternative methods to provide recycling services, and cut costs to the city.
Washington council members Monday gave the green light to John Nilges, public works director, to seek bids to contract recycling with a private company.
The city currently offers curbside sorting and pickup weekly.
“It is a high-quality service, but very labor intensive,” Nilges stated during a council workshop session.
Nilges has been tasked with seeking proposals from private companies and reporting back to the council. He added that there is no intention to discontinue recycling services in Washington.
“The goal is to keep the service as it is today, or look at better and more attainable services, that includes cardboard collection curbside,” he said. “With the deficit we get every year with recycling, we owe it to taxpayers to at least evaluate this.”
Change in Plans
In 2017, the city began testing single-stream recycling, meaning instead of city crews sorting recycling curbside to separate the glass from the plastic, the recycling is picked up in bulk and materials don’t need to be separated.
The city entered into an agreement to purchase a truck dedicated to bulk recycling, however, the recycling market took a “nosedive,” according to Nilges.
Last year, sorting center St. Louis-based Resource Management announced it would no longer accept single-stream recycling at the end of October 2018.
That forced the city to seek out other companies, like Republic Services, to see if it would sort for third-parties.
“Up to last year, multiple facilities do sorting from their party hauler,” Nilges said. “We reached out to Republic Services to see if they would accept our recyclables, but they focus on sorting their own recyclables they collected — that essentially meant we had no place to take it.”
Single-stream is less labor intensive, for both city crews and residents, but it also leads to greater risks of contamination.
“If we end up with both grass clippings and recycling in the back of a truck, this whole thing falls apart,” Nilges commented. “It has become very costly, not just for the city of Washington, but the entire market.”
Fortunately, Nilges explained, the recycling truck the city agreed to buy was on back order, making the contract void. So the truck never was actually purchased.
If the city contracts with a private company, the recycling center would likely close, and the contracted company would be responsible for hauling recyclables to a different center.
“I think this is a great service and we should keep it, no matter how we go about it,” said Councilman Joe Holtmeier.
Recycling Center
According to Nilges, it will cost nearly $175,000 over the next three to five years to make necessary upgrades to the recycling center. Many areas of the asphalt are in need of repair due to potholes and other damage.
Earlier this year, a roof at the recycling center was blown off by high winds. That has not yet been replaced, Nilges added.
Councilman Jeff Patke said there are more costs associated with recycling, including the costs by the city to haul bailed recyclables to St. Louis.
“Those numbers don’t even get figured in,” he said.
According to Nilges, the steps in the recycling process begin with curbside pickup. Then the items are taken to the city’s recycling center where it is sorted and baled.
City staff then seeks bids for the recyclables and the bales are sent by freight or truck to the highest bidder.
“There is a lot of effort that goes into it,” Nilges said.
Possibilities
According to City Administrator Darren Lamb, city staff agreed to “float the idea” of changes to the recycling program to gauge the interest of the council and public, in addition to looking at costs.
“What will the cost be? Can we increase service, or keep them the same?” Lamb asked. “We want to take some time with this and look at proposals.”
One option could be collecting once every two weeks, instead of weekly. Nilges explained that larger canisters could be used in that instance.
He noted the city of New Haven contracts with Republic Services to collect recyclables once per month.
Councilman Nick Obermark said his family recycles “extensively,” and that reducing the time between collections could be confusing to residents.
It would take an education campaign for residents about the changes, Nilges replied.
City staff also has discussed “recycling hubs” where large containers are placed in specific areas of Washington and residents haul their own recyclables there.
Nilges said there still would be risk of contaminations at those substations, adding that statistics indicate if recycling is not curbside, that many people will no longer recycle.
Other Cities
Many other municipalities nationwide are being affected by the recycling market.
Last week, the city of Farmington announced it would close its recycling center due to the high amount of contamination and loss in revenue.
Union City Administrator Russell Rost recently told The Missourian that the city is launching an educational campaign to curb contamination in recycling bins.
Recycling became a problem in many communities around the country last year when China stopped accepting virtually all recyclables imported there due to the level of contamination.
Last year cities, like Kirkwood, discontinued recycling due to China no longer purchasing the materials.