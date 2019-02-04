The Washington Area Highway Transportation Committee Monday was presented several updates to the city airport including damages to concrete panels, as well as potential closures dates for restriping.
According to John Nilges, director of public services, the city still has not accepted the airport apron that was completed in October.
He explained Raineri Construction LLC, St. Louis, was awarded the project in September 2017 to remove the asphalt apron at the fuel pumps and replace it with concrete.
Work is funded through a state block grant through the airport improvement program administrated by Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). The grant was for $303,157, with a local match of $42,650.
The work was slated to be completed in May 2018, however, it was not finished until October last year.
Nilges further explained that toward the end of the work, the contract called for striping to be removed, but the work was done “outside the specs of the contract” and there was damage to concrete panels.
“The apron work has been completed and put into service — planes are traversing across it,” Nilges added.
But during much of the work, there was no access to the fuel station, creating a loss of revenue. The fueling station is open.
Nilges noted the contractor could be assessed $750 per day they were behind schedule, which could be as much as six months.
He stated there are negotiations between the city, MoDOT and Raineri Construction due to delays caused by weather.
Included in the contract is a performance bond guaranteeing the work be done to the satisfaction of the city, Nilges said.
“We are working with the contractor and we will schedule a time to make repairs,” he added.
Runway Maintenance
According to Nilges, another project to repair portions of the concrete runway is slated to begin in April.
The project would be the complete replacement of panels to bring the runway into federal compliance.
A goal, Nilges added, is for a restriping project to occur concurrently with the concrete maintenance project. The apron grant included funds to restripe the tarmac, however, bids for that portion of the project came in much higher than expected.
“While shutting down the airstrip we want to get as many things as we can done,” Nilges commented. “The airstrip closure is a huge inconvenience.”
He said the city will work with airport users to find the best time to close the runway for several days while the work is conducted,
“Obviously we will be coordinating that schedule with users of the airport to try to find a more ideal time,” Nigles said. “It will not make everyone happy but we must do due diligence.”
Layout Plan
The city is awaiting approval of the layout plan that includes future projects at the airport.
Although the city approved the plan, it has not yet been approved by MoDOT.
According to Nilges, the plan maps out the next phases of major improvement projects for the city’s airfield. The revised plan puts the city in position to obtain federal grants to finance improvements.
Nilges explained that the plan was completed last year and he has been waiting to submit the plan for MoDOT until it informed him of the flexibility in the plan.
He noted the concern that if the plan was approved as it was, the city could not build a hangar in a different location than indicated in the plan if it would be deemed more suitable elsewhere.
Nilges added MoDOT officials said the plan is only used for guidance.
“That gave us a much better feeling before the plan is submitted,” he said. “We wanted to get that verified that the specific infrastructure layout is not locked in.”
There are 36 hangars in three buildings at the Washington airport. There is a waiting list consisting of over 15 plane owners who would like space at the airport.
Management Transition
The city is now determining the value of assets at the airport, and will purchase equipment and fuel already at the facility ahead of the city taking over operations at the airport.
Last year, the city took steps to take over airport management from Washington Aviation beginning March 1. Washington Aviation has been operating the airport since 1997.
The city is taking over the airport for budgetary purposes, according to city staff.