St. Peter’s United Church of Christ will host a “Cemetery Sit” Sunday, June 9, at 7 p.m. at St. Peter’s Cemetery on East Fifth Street in Washington.
The public is invited to hear Washington Historical Society Director Marc Houseman give a powerpoint presentation on “Cemetery Iconology and Symbolism.”
This program centers around the history and meaning of headstone inscriptions. The program will be held inside the cemetery chapel on the grounds of the cemetery.
Admission is $5 and payable at the door. Proceeds will benefit the Washington Historical Society/Odd Fellows.
Refreshments, including homemade pies, provided by St. Peter’s Church members, will be served.
St. Peter’s Cemetery was established in 1875.