A Berger teen sustained minor injuries Monday, July 22, when the car she was driving overturned multiple times.
Katelyn E. Buyers, 16, was driving a 2008 Ford Focus eastbound on Highway E near Dissen Road at 3:20 a.m. when the car skidded across the center line and off the left side of the road, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report.
The car struck a street sign and then overturned, the patrol said.
Buyers was taken to Mercy Hospital Washington by private conveyance. She was wearing a seat belt.
The crash occurred while Buyers was driving too fast for conditions, according to the patrol. At the time of the crash there was a storm that dumped several inches of rain on the area.