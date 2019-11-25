Students in the CAPS Global Business class at Four Rivers Career Center are working with Downtown Washington Inc. on business projects.
Divided into small groups, one group of students came up with an idea to help increase foot traffic around businesses in the downtown area.
Seniors Kylie Kuenzel, Kassidy Phillips, Maddy Ohmes and Hannah Johnson developed a Candy Cane Scavenger Hunt.
With the help of other programs at Four Rivers Career Center, the group built 15 wooden candy canes that will be placed at 15 businesses in Washington.
Customers will have the opportunity to visit the participating businesses and locate the candy canes. They are approximately one foot long and which be displayed somewhere in the buildings.
Once the candy cane is found, the customer will have their scavenger hunt card stamped by a store employee.
Scavenger hunt cards can be picked up at the Downtown Washington Inc. office, located in the the post office at 123 Lafayette St. or any participating business.
When the customer has all 15 businesses stamped on their card, they can return it to the Downtown Washington Inc. office and it will be entered into a drawing for a prize basket.
The Candy Cane Scavenger Hunt will take place now through Dec. 21.
The students pitched the idea to representatives of Downtown, Washington Inc. during one of their classes.
“We wanted to do something that centered around the holiday season that would hopefully help the businesses that are participating,” Kuenzel said.
“We’re hoping that we have over 300 people participate,” Phillips added. “It should create some foot traffic. We want people to have fun with it.”
“We’re putting flyers up around town and we also have a Facebook page,” Ohmes said. “We think if people know about it, they might want to do it.”
The name of the Facebook page is Candy Cane Scavenger Hunt in Downtown Washington.
Participating businesses are Mommy & Me … Again, Neighborhood Reads, Main Street Creamery, Loyal Bella Co., Scudder & Co., Hillermann Nursery & Florist, Beautiful Journey, Olivino Tasting Bar Washington, Gary R. Lucy Gallery, Fairytale Cookie Co., Envy Washmo, I.B.Nuts & Fruit Too, Marquart’s Landing, The Painted Home, and Country Living General Store/Missouri Foods, Groceries, Antiques & More.