There were 69 building permits issued by the Washington Building Department in November, which is down from the 85 issued during the same period last year.

There was a total estimated construction cost of $10,704,782, which is up significantly from last year’s estimated costs of $2,472,823.

Building department staff issued six commercial permits, four for alterations and two for new buildings, with an estimated construction cost of $5,261,800.

One of the new building permits is for Oak Pointe of Washington — Assisted Living, Memory Care Community, located at 1650 High St., for a commercial building with the estimated construction costs of $4,000,000.

There also was a commercial building permit issued for Country Manor, 3001 Recreation Drive, with estimated costs of $750,000.

The four commercial alteration permits have an estimated construction cost of $511,800. Listed are the locations, business name and estimated construction costs:

• 1701 A Roy Drive, Walmart Deli Department, $125,000;

• 1481 Marbach Drive, Homestead at Hickory View (remodeling), $365,000;

• 391 WW Industrial Park Drive , Stork Precision Machining, $25,000;

• 6346 Bluff Road, M-K Distributing Co. (solar panels), $20,800; and

• 1900 Phoenix Center Drive, Cinema 1 Plus (wiring for seats), $1,000.

Listed below is a breakdown of the types of projects, number of permits issued and estimated construction costs for those projects:

• Electrical meter, permanent, four, $1,800;

Electrical meter, temporary, one, $300;

Street excavation, one, $1,810;

Industrial alteration, one, $25,000;

Miscellaneous accessory building, one, $30,000;

Retaining wall, one, $13,700;

Sewer lateral/repair, one, $3,100;

Sign, two, $7,700;

Occupancy commercial occupancy, four;

Multifamily occupancy, 13;

Single family occupancy, 23;

Two family occupancy, two;

Residential alteration, six, $99,985;

Multifamily building, one, $4,800,000; and

Single-family building, two, $461,397.