There were 69 building permits issued by the Washington Building Department in November, which is down from the 85 issued during the same period last year.
There was a total estimated construction cost of $10,704,782, which is up significantly from last year’s estimated costs of $2,472,823.
Building department staff issued six commercial permits, four for alterations and two for new buildings, with an estimated construction cost of $5,261,800.
One of the new building permits is for Oak Pointe of Washington — Assisted Living, Memory Care Community, located at 1650 High St., for a commercial building with the estimated construction costs of $4,000,000.
There also was a commercial building permit issued for Country Manor, 3001 Recreation Drive, with estimated costs of $750,000.
The four commercial alteration permits have an estimated construction cost of $511,800. Listed are the locations, business name and estimated construction costs:
• 1701 A Roy Drive, Walmart Deli Department, $125,000;
• 1481 Marbach Drive, Homestead at Hickory View (remodeling), $365,000;
• 391 WW Industrial Park Drive , Stork Precision Machining, $25,000;
• 6346 Bluff Road, M-K Distributing Co. (solar panels), $20,800; and
• 1900 Phoenix Center Drive, Cinema 1 Plus (wiring for seats), $1,000.
Listed below is a breakdown of the types of projects, number of permits issued and estimated construction costs for those projects:
• Electrical meter, permanent, four, $1,800;
Electrical meter, temporary, one, $300;
Street excavation, one, $1,810;
Industrial alteration, one, $25,000;
Miscellaneous accessory building, one, $30,000;
Retaining wall, one, $13,700;
Sewer lateral/repair, one, $3,100;
Sign, two, $7,700;
Occupancy commercial occupancy, four;
Multifamily occupancy, 13;
Single family occupancy, 23;
Two family occupancy, two;
Residential alteration, six, $99,985;
Multifamily building, one, $4,800,000; and
Single-family building, two, $461,397.