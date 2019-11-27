Every four or five years, the Washington Optimist Club undertakes a major community project — one that fulfills its mission of helping children in the community.
This year, the club is installing 10 buddy benches at the seven Washington public elementary schools and three private grade schools, Our Lady of Lourdes, St. Francis Borgia and Immanuel Lutheran.
The total cost, including the benches and installation, is about $6,000. A small price to encourage children to become buddies, not bullies, says Dr. Judy Straatmann, who co-chairs the Optimists’ major projects committee with Nell Redhage. Straatmann also serves as assistant superintendent in the Washington School District.
“We look for projects that benefit all kids with unrestricted access,” Straatmann told The Missourian. “We don’t want it to be anything that you have to pay to get into. We want it to be accessible to all.”
The idea for the buddy benches came from another Optimist member, Julie Frankenberg, who saw a story about it on Facebook. She brought the idea to the committee, which also includes Diane Borovic, Carol Weber and Boyd Eversole. The committee loved the idea, said Straatmann.
How It Started
It was in the spring of 2013, when Christian Bucks, then a first-grader at Roundtown Elementary School in York, Pa., witnessed lonely classmates at his school’s playground, and wanted to make sure everyone had a friend. His solution? The buddy bench — modeled after a bench he saw in a German school brochure when his parents were considering an international move.
The Bucks family ended up staying and the next year, after locating the perfect bench and location for it, Christian stood before his classmates and teachers and unveiled the playground addition.
Although it wasn’t completely an original idea, since there were a few benches in places overseas, it was new to schools in the U.S. and that act spurred a national kindness movement.
For the Washington Optimist Club, purchasing and installing buddy benches here seemed like a perfect fit for its mission to bring out the best in kids by providing hope and a positive vision.
Straatmann said the concept is simple — if a child is sitting on the bench, they are looking for a friend or want to be included. If a student sees someone sitting on the bench, they should ask them to join in and play.
Sometimes the most simple concepts are the best ones, she said.
According to an estimate by the U.S. Department of Justice, every seven minutes a child is bullied. The buddy bench promotes inclusion and gives students a safe space to eliminate loneliness and fosters friendships, Optimist members said.
Instead of purchasing the benches, the Optimists decided to use someone local to create them and reached out to Mark Sahm with Mark Sahm Welding, who designed and made the benches.
“Mark was a joy to work with,” said Straatmann. “He understood our mission for the project and worked until we had a quality product that represents the buddy bench program and the Optimist mission.”
The benches are now being installed at the schools and Straatmann said the response already has been amazing.
“The principals are all so excited to have something that promotes kindness and friendship, and the kids are equally excited and eager to check them out,” Straatmann said. “The students at Our Lady of Lourdes even wrote us thank-you notes. I think everyone is just so thankful to have something like this at their school.”
Straatmann noted the buddy bench at South Point Elementary was installed so it can easily be removed and relocated to its new school building soon to be under construction.
Aimee Harty, South Point principal, said the buddy bench has been a great addition.
“We are very grateful to the Optimist organization for donating it,” she said. “Students are always sitting on the bench visiting during recess. No one is ever alone on the bench and it is great to see students just interacting in a positive manner.”
Our Lady of Lourdes Principal Ann Joyce also said she’s very thankful to the Optimist Club for providing the school with a buddy bench, which many of the students call the friendship bench.
“Our seventh-graders were outside at recess when it was delivered and asked if they could try it out,” she said. “It is a good place to sit with friends.
“We appreciate the generosity of the Optimist Club and look forward to many years of building good friendships.”
A third-grade student at Lourdes, in a thank-you note, said the bench is especially useful “when you need a place to sit or talk to friends and do handshakes, or even just a place to relax.
“It has been so helpful for people who need a break,” the student added. “We get exhausted easily. We have used the bench so, so, so, so, so much. We love it.”
Other Projects
The buddy benches are just one of many projects completed by the Optimist Club over the years. Another major one is Optimist Park, which includes the Ninth Street tennis courts, playground and restrooms, on the eastern part of the city. The club pledged $50,000 over a 10-year period to make that park a reality.
Later, the Optimists added a pavilion and barbecue grill at the park.
The club also donated to the All Abilities Park and provided funding for the main stage and stage lighting at the Washington fairgrounds.
The Optimists also host many community events, including the upcoming Festival of Trees, which collects canned goods for local food pantries and the annual Bike Rodeo held each May.
Optimist International is an international service club organization with almost 3,000 clubs and over 80,000 members in more than 20 countries. The international headquarters is located in St. Louis. The Washington Optimist Club has been chartered since August of 1949.