The broken pool pump at the Agnes Nolting Aquatics Complex in Washington that caused the pool to shut down early last summer was replaced last week.
According to Washington Parks Director Wayne Dunker, the new pump was installed Thursday, Feb. 14, after being delayed by weather.
“It was old and in need of repair,” Dunker said of the broken pump.
The Washington Parks Department announced the news on its Facebook page. The post included that the pool will in fact be open this summer.
Dunker said the department has received a few phone calls inquiring if the pool will open again, which he said prompted the Facebook post.
Pool season passes are available now.
“People can start coming in to get their pool passes,” Dunker said. “Get them before the rush.”
According to Dunker, the new pump was budgeted to be purchased prior to last summer, but didn’t make it through budget cuts.
With talks of a new pool underway, it’s likely this pump will be used for only two years.
Dunker doesn’t believe the new pump will be compatible with the proposed pool. If that’s the case, he said they may try to resell it.
Previous Coverage
The pool closed three weeks before the end of season last summer due to experiencing issues with the pump and motor.
Former parks director Darren Dunkle said the department would compare the costs to rebuild the pump with buying a new one to determine the best solution.
By September, it was determined the pump couldn’t be rebuilt due to the damage and its age.