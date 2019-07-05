The Washington School District announced that Dan Brinkmann, automotive technology instructor at Four Rivers Career Center, has been named a Missouri Regional Teacher of the Year for the South Central Region.
Brinkmann has worked in the district for 15 years.
“To say I am excited for Dan Brinkmann would be a huge understatement,” said Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer.
“South Central selected someone that leads with his heart, goes above and beyond and truly loves his job,” she said. “Dan is an exemplary teacher and an even better human being. He will represent South Central well as he advances and becomes eligible for the Missouri Teacher of the Year award.”
The Missouri Regional Teacher of the Year award is part of the Missouri Teacher of the Year program, sponsored by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE). The program recognizes the efforts of effective teachers in providing a quality education to their students.
Preparing, developing and supporting effective educators is one of DESE’s primary goals.
Brinkmann is eligible to compete for Missouri Teacher of the Year for 2020.
The selection committee, comprised of teachers, business leaders and education organization leaders, will choose the Missouri Teacher of the Year following interviews with each finalist this fall. The winner and the finalists will be honored at a banquet in October in Jefferson City.
The new Missouri Teacher of the Year will serve as the state’s nominee for the National Teacher of the Year competition.
The Missouri Teacher of the Year program is conducted with financial support by the Boeing Company of St. Louis and Bayer.