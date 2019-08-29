Dan Brinkmann, automotive technology instructor at Four Rivers Career Center, has been named a finalist for the Missouri Teacher of the Year.
Brinkmann, who has worked in the district for 15 years, is one of seven finalists throughout the state.
Brinkmann was eligible for the award after being named the Missouri Regional Teacher of the Year for the South Central Region, one of two selected from 14 nominees. He was then named a semifinalist last week.
There were 240 nominations from citizens, school districts and charter schools throughout the state of Missouri, and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) narrowed the field to the seven finalists.
“We’re all incredibly excited and proud of Dan for being selected a Teacher of the Year finalist,” said Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer. “He truly loves his job. His dedication and enthusiasm shows every day he’s with his students at the Four Rivers Career Center.
“He will represent the Washington School District well as he goes through the interview process for the Missouri Teacher of the Year award,” she added.
In addition to Brinkmann, the other finalists are:
Melissa Grandel — Fordland R-III, English Language Arts, Fordland High School.
Zachary Hamby — Ava R-I, English Language Arts, Ava High School.
Denise Henggeler — Northeast Nodaway County R-V, fourth grade, Northeast Nodaway Elementary.
Kevin Lay — Gasconade County R-II, Physics/Physical Science/STEM, Owensville High School.
Rachael Wilcox — Francis Howell R-III, first grade, Independence Elementary.
Sandra Wood — Maryville R-II, Spanish, Maryville High School.
“I want to commend every teacher in Missouri for their hard work as we start the school year,” said Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Margie Vandeven. “These seven finalists provide a snapshot of the lasting impact great teachers have on our students from the first to the last day they step into a Missouri public school. We couldn’t be more excited for this announcement.”
The selection committee, comprised of teachers, business leaders and education organization leaders, will choose the Missouri Teacher of the Year following interviews with each finalist Monday, Sept. 9. The winner, finalists, semifinalists and regional teachers of the year will be honored at a banquet in Jefferson City Monday, Oct. 21.
The new Missouri Teacher of the Year will serve as the state’s nominee for the National Teacher of the Year competition.
The main purpose of the Teacher of the Year program is to recognize the contributions of the classroom teacher. Teacher quality and effectiveness are the most important school-based factor impacting student learning. The mission of the Missouri Teacher of the Year Program is to honor, promote and celebrate excellence in the teaching profession.