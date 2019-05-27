While looking for input on the new Highway 47 bridge design, Fred Gottemoeller said a phrase he often heard was “German simple.”
Gottemoeller, a bridge architect with nearly 50 years’ experience, was hired by HDR Inc., the Missouri River bridge design firm. He worked closely with the bridge enhancement committee to develop the design.
“The German heritage of the area was on the front of everyone’s mind,” Gottemoeller told The Missourian. “The historic buildings, especially the churches and the black wrought iron — that started the framework.”
He said the bridge committee sought an aesthetically pleasing bridge, and one that was within budget.
“I was a little surprised. The group made a point to be frugal,” Gottemoeller commented.
“We want to keep it German simple,” he remembers committee members said.
“German simple struck me from the very beginning.”
Gottemoeller, who owns Bridgescape LLC, has worked on more than 40 bridges throughout his career. Over 30 of those have actually been built.
Oftentimes, municipalities try to get as much money as they can from the state transportation agency, such as the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT).
Gottemoeller said he has worked with HDR on many projects. In this case, HDR reached out to him because of the desire for a beautiful bridge and budget constraints.
“When that happened HDR adds me to the team,” he said.
“This community (Washington) was different. It was very conservative about what the costs were and how it would affect the overall budget,” Gottemoeller added. “They wanted the most bang for the buck.”
He added that was due, in part, because any costs for aesthetics, above the budgeted, would have to be funded locally.
Gottemoeller also said he had heard that area residents were not pleased with the look of the Hermann bridge over the Missouri River after its completion. So, there was a call for a different style here on Highway 47.
Curved Girders
According to Gottemoeller, a primary difference between the Highway 19 and Highway 47 bridges are the support girders — the Highway 19 bridge features straight girders and the Highway 47 bridge girders are curved.
He explained that the old Highway 47 bridge had curved girders above the structure.
“It (the new bridge) reflects the old bridge with curved girders near the water,” he said. “It is the same idea, but it is more structurally efficient. (The bottom) is where more support is needed.”
In addition, Gottemoeller said the Gothic shape of the piers also present a unique view from the riverbanks.
“It isn’t just done to be decorative,” he said. “There also are religious overtones and it picked up the features on the historic churches of Washington. It is the same Gothic shape on railing at some of the churches.”
The dark color of the railing also plays with the wrought iron of the architecture of Washington, he said.
“It was intended to be not exactly black, but close enough to reflect the town,” he explained.
According to Gottemoeller, the bridge is supported by “five lines of haunched weathering steel plate girders.”
He said the back span girders extend to the riverside tree line, giving the part of the bridge visible from the river “a flowing continuity of line.” He further explained that the pier columns are connected and stabilized by the pointed arches, which are both structurally efficient and attractive
“To reflect the architectural traditions of the town, railings were developed which incorporated the pointed arch motif of the piers while being transparent to drivers and pedestrians so that they can enjoy views from the bridge, especially toward the downtown,” Gottemoeller said.
Path/Overlook
The Highway 47 bridge features a 10-foot-wide biking/walking path along the west side. An overlook, where walkers and bikers can stop and view the river and city, is at the center bridge pier.
“That view is splendid,” Gottemoeller said. “It is a knock-your-socks-off view.
“On the old bridge people were so concentrated on staying alive they could not check out the view,” he said. “Over time this will be a landmark for the area.”
The path is not yet open because there still must be a trail constructed on the north side.
According to MoDOT, bicyclists can use the new bridge as part of the state “share the road” initiative, but pedestrians should stay off the bridge deck entirely.
Family in Area
Gottemoeller is familiar with this area because his brother, George, had lived in New Haven for many years.
George Gottemoeller had a farm in New Haven where he raised his family. He died in April 2017, but his widow and son and his family still live there.
Gottemoeller noted that George was a furniture maker and — among many other things — furnished the interior of the Blumenhof Winery.
Gottemoeller attended the Dec. 1, 2018, bridge ribbon-cutting ceremony with members of his New Haven family.
“I enjoyed the ribbon cutting,” he said. “It meant a lot to me to see it.”
Gottemoeller said the ribbon cutting marked the completion of his final bridge.
“I always try to do the best possible job on a bridge,” he added. “But this was certainly more rewarding in a couple of ways — first because of my brother’s family in New Haven, and second because of my German background.”