Tickets for a chance to “push the button” to demolish the old Highway 47 bridge over the Missouri River are now on sale.
All proceeds will be donated to BackStoppers, an organization that provides financial assistance and support to the spouses and children of first responders who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
The tickets can be purchased at the Washington Fire Department headquarters, the downtown branch of the Bank of Washington, or by calling Washington Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg at 636-221-4671. The tickets are $5 each or six for $20.
Tickets also are available at several locations in Warren County, including Main Street Real Estate, 304 E. Main St., Warrenton; First Sate Community Bank, 1022 N. Highway 47, Warrenton; Warrenton Fire House 1, 606 Fairgrounds Road, Warrenton; and First State Community Bank, 20 Wildcat Drive, Wright City.