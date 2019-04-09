The Highway 47 bridge over the Missouri River will be demolished Thursday, April 11, around 9 a.m., according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.
The public can watch the demolition from the Washington Riverfront Park.
Marschel Wrecking, LLC, Fenton, is the contractor for the bridge demolition.
There will be road closures and other restrictions before, during and after the demolition.
The new Route 47 Missouri River Bridge will be closed to traffic starting at approximately 8:45 a.m. and will remain closed for up to two hours after the blast.
Route 47 will be closed to through traffic from Augusta Bottom Road and Fifth Street.
The Washington boat ramp will close at 6 a.m.
All river traffic will be stopped 15 minutes before the blast. The channel crossing will remain closed for up to 48 hours after the blast.
Airspace around the bridge will be restricted for two hours before and after the demolition. No drones are permitted around the demolition area.
The implosion will be streamed live on the MoDOT St. Louis Facebook page.
For more information on Route 47 Missouri River Bridge project, go to https://www.modot.org/route-47-missouri-river-bridge.