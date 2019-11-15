For the 11th time in program history, the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights raised a state volleyball championship trophy.
Borgia (33-4-1) knocked off defending state champion Logan-Rogersville (35-5-1) Saturday night at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, 25-15, 18-25, 25-20, to claim the MSHSAA Class 3 state title.
Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger joined Mike Tyree as the only Borgia coaches to win titles in their first season. Tyree, a Missouri Sports Hall of Fame member, won nine titles as Borgia’s head coach. Brad Bruns was the head coach for the other championship.
It was Borgia’s first crown since 2013 and allowed the Lady Knights to move into a tie with Incarnate Word Academy for second place on the MSHSAA title list.
Borgia wasn’t the only area team to win a state title. Hermann (35-5) swept St. Pius X of Festus (24-8-2), 25-18, 25-19, in Class 2 to win its record 14th state crown. Phil Landolt won the title in his first year as head coach. Linda Lampkin won 13 titles during her Hall of Fame career with the Lady Bearcats.
In a show of solidarity, Borgia’s players went to cheer for Hermann during its championship match in the morning. Hermann’s players stayed to cheer for Borgia in the final match of the night.
In the other championship matches, Nixa defeated Lafayette in Class 4, 25-17, 25-22. Advance won the Class 1 state title over Santa Fe, 25-11, 25-21.
State Tournament coverage is in the sports section, which starts on Page 1D.