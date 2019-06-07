St. Francis Borgia Regional High School in Washington has received statewide recognition for students’ commitments to being Safe and Sober.
This spring, 385 students at Borgia High took a pledge to be Safe and Sober.
Safe and Sober, a nonprofit organization, presented a check for $250 to the school for its outstanding participation in the program.
In the 2018-19 school year, 506 middle and high schools with more than 165,000 students statewide registered for the free Safe and Sober program.
This program is made available thanks to a grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation and private donations.
Each school received educational materials including pledge cards or an online pledge function for each student, discussion guides and an engaging video designed to illustrate the dangers and consequences of underage drinking and drunk driving.
“The Safe and Sober program is important to me because it is an excellent program that presents information on making good life choices,” said Becky Price, club moderator at St. Francis Borgia Regional High School.
“The information is presented in an informative manner geared to the culture of teenagers,” she said. “I especially like the diversity of the participants in the video presentations. It is a program for all teenagers from a variety of backgrounds and cultures.”
The Safe and Sober program is implemented in a unique way at each school. At Borgia, the Safe and Sober video was shown over the school broadcast system. After watching the video, students were given the opportunity to fill out pledge cards.
Borgia also displayed posters across the school reminding students about the importance of safety.