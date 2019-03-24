Matthew McGowan, a senior at St. Francis Borgia Regional High School, has been selected for the 2019 Missouri Scholars 100, a statewide program that honors 100 of Missouri’s top academic students in the graduating class of 2019.
The announcement was made by SFBRHS Principal Pam Tholen.
Students will be recognized at a luncheon Sunday, April 28, at the Holiday Inn Executive Center in Columbia.
McGowan is the son of Joe and Theresa McGowan.
Missouri Scholars 100 is sponsored by the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals. Schools across the state were invited to nominate candidates for this statewide recognition.
The selection is based primarily on a formula using the student’s grade-point average and ACT or SAT score.
Each student nominated had to first meet criteria of an “Academic Decathlon,” which includes 10 events designed to assure the academic strength of the students.
The student must have a minimum GPA of 3.750, a minimum ACT score of 29 or a minimum SAT score of 1,600, be ranked in the upper 10 percent of the class and have taken high-level courses in math, science, English and foreign language.
The student also must have excellent attendance, be an exemplary school citizen and be involved in the school activity program.
“The Missouri Scholars 100 program is one of the most premier academic recognition programs in the country,” said Clark Mershon, association executive director.
“It is truly a celebration of learning. Students selected to this program have taken a rigorous course of study and have maintained the highest academic standards,” he said. “The Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals wants to celebrate the achievement and success of these students and their schools.”