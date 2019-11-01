In an effort to help students stop, or never start, vaping, St. Francis Borgia Regional High School is trying a different approach.
The Catholic, coed high school will allow students who have used, or are currently using, vaping materials to come forward and hand over any materials they have without fear of being disciplined.
Students who do so will be offered assistance from school counselors, as well as counseling resources from outside agencies.
Father Mike Boehm, school president, sent an email Friday afternoon to both parents and students detailing the new initiative.
“The use of e-cigarettes and vaping continues to increase at an alarming rate among young people and the associated health risks are rising,” he said. “While not all of our students are vaping, we know that many are and it is of great concern to me.”
Father Mike said his staff and administration want students to have the chance to be as healthy as possible and they are here to help. The school also asked parents to get involved.
“We need to be in this together,” he stated.
Additional information was provided in the email on how parents can talk about and address the issue with their children.
Parents also are encouraged to reach out to any of the administrators, staff or counselors regarding the issue.
“We want to be as proactive as possible,” Father Mike said. “And I want to stress that not all of our students are vaping, and I’m grateful for that, but some are and we want them to know first and foremost, that we care, and we’re here to help.
“Let’s continue to work together on this and approach it from all angles so that we give our students the support and help they need to live healthier lives,” he said.
Father Mike said Borgia High will continue to prohibit the use and/or possession of vaping materials on school property.
In his email to students, Father Mike said he knows quitting vaping can be difficult and often people need help from others to stop harmful, addictive behaviors, and that’s what the school is offering.
He asked students to read through the information provided about the dangers of vaping, even if they have never done it.
“We are here to help,” he also wrote to students. “If you come forward, we will refer you to one of our counselors or an outside counselor who can help support you in stopping. Let me state it again, we are here to help.”
Father Mike said far too many people have suffered negative health consequences because of vaping, and some have even died.
He also asked students to support one another and encourage each other to live healthier lives.