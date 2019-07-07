St. Francis Borgia Parish and Grade School recently hired Delaney Brewer as its new religious education coordinator, or CRE.
The previous CRE, Kyra Gulledge, has taken on a new assignment after six years of ministry to SFB.
Brewer, formally of Omaha and Kansas City, moved to Washington in early June.
“Everyone is super friendly,” she said. “So far it’s like a little piece of heaven.”
Brewer graduated from Benedictine College in May with a degree in theology.
As CRE, Brewer will work on sacramental preparations for the parish’s schoolchildren, run the Public School Religion (PSR) and Vacation Bible School programs, work with teachers in their religion classes and organize any other religious celebrations or programs for spiritual development.
She also intends to implement more programs for religious education for teenagers and adults.
Brewer said she started studying theology after working with a summer catechetical youth program called Totus Tuus, latin for “Totally Yours.” She said that experience changed her.
“I was planning on being an art major and then it just wasn’t enough,” she remarked.
Brewer said she’s excited to teach children and provide them with a strong religious education and background. She’s most excited to work with families.
Borgia Father Joe Wormek said several personnel from the parish, school and PSR program interviewed Brewer and were very impressed.
“I believe that you will also be impressed,” Father Joe stated in the Sunday, June 30 parish bulletin.