St. Francis Borgia Regional High School will hold its annual Veterans Day celebration Monday, Nov. 11, from 1:50 to 3 p.m.
The guest speaker will be Command Sgt. Major Phillip Barber of Wood River, Ill.
All veterans, military personnel, family and friends are welcome to attend the program. Dress is service uniform, patriotic or casual.
There will be refreshments following for friends and family.
Veterans who plan to attend should call Steve Lahay at 636-358-1417, or email slahay@sbcglobal.net, with their name, branch and military service era.
All veterans attending should be in the Borgia cafeteria by 1:30 p.m.
Speaker
Barber graduated from East Alton-Wood River CHS then attended SIU-E and Rankin Technical College.
He enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard during his senior year of high school as an infantry soldier.
Barber has progressed through leadership positions of team leader, squad leader, platoon sergeant and first sergeant. His current duty position is command sergeant major of the 2nd Squadron, 106th Cavalry Regiment.
He is the senior enlisted member of the squadron and primary adviser to the commander.
During his 30 years of service, Barber has deployed to many countries for training, including Germany, Poland, Puerto Rico, Bulgaria, Korea and Japan. He served in combat in Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2005 to 2006, and Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan from 2008 to 2009.
His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal and many others.
He has earned the Combat Infantryman’s Badge, Basic Parachutists Badge, Air Assault Badge and Pathfinder Badge.
Barber is a graduate of Primary Leadership Development Course, Basic Noncommissioned Officers Course, Advanced Noncommissioned Officers Course, and the U.S. Army Sergeant Majors Academy.