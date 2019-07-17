Brandon Siess, Washington, set personal bests at the 2019 Junior Olympic and Civilian Marksmanship Program (CMP) three-position sporter air rifle national championship matches held June 27-28 in Port Clinton, Ohio.
Siess qualified for the invitation-only matches with stand out performances at the Missouri State Junior Olympics and the CMP regional competition held earlier this year.
“I surprised myself,” said Siess, a 2019 St. Francis Borgia Regional High School graduate. “I was shocked after looking at my scores. It was remarkable to shoot that well against amazing competitors.”
Siess tied for 17th overall in the Junior Olympic Championship, scoring 553 out of 600 possible points. He placed 29th overall in the CMP Championships with a score of 546.
Even more impressive, he was doing this against ROTC cadets and private shooters who, according to him, may have been shooting air rifles competitively since middle school or even earlier. Siess has only been involved since high school.
Siess joined the Washington Navy ROTC program his freshman year, and joined the air rifle team his junior year. He competed as a member of the NJROTC program. He said he was facing shooters who spend five to six days, up to 3 hours a day training. Siess only had time to practice after school during the team practices.
“I’ve always been around firearms my entire life,” he said. “Rifle sports are a different ballgame. Coach Michael Guzy helped me learn from the ground up. I found I was decent and I worked hard at it.”
Siess said he played football his freshman year of high school, but didn’t take to it as well as he had in the past. He played a couple of years prior to joining the freshman team. He also stopped playing in the band after middle school.
So, looking for some extracurricular activities, and being a hunter for much of his life, air rifle marksmanship became a natural fit.
“Firearms are a passion of mine, so competing in a sport that utilizes them was like killing two birds with one stone,” he said. “I got to play a sport that includes one of my passions.”
Siess said he has a great respect for the military, and that he could join one day, but he has a great opportunity to go to Missouri S&T, Rolla, to study petroleum engineering.
He is working this summer at Purina Farms as a research technician intern working with calf milk replacers.
Siess added that if he wasn’t pursuing an engineering degree, he’d probably study something in the agriculture field as he’s grown up on a farm.
When he does go to college in the fall, he said he’d like to try and find an air rifle team to join or at least try to find a way to stay competitive.
“I showed up at practice and I fell in love with the sport,” Siess said.